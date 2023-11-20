Banita Sandhu boards 'Goodachari' sequel starring Adivi Sesh

New Delhi: Actor-model Banita Sandhu is set to star in "G2", the sequel of 2018 Telugu film "Goodachari" starring Adivi Sesh, the makers said on Monday.

Sandhu, known for movies such as "October" and "Sardar Udham", will star opposite Sesh in the upcoming action spy thriller to be directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.

The actor said she is looking forward to working in her first pan-India film.

"It is a role unlike anything I've ever done before and I can't wait for audiences to see me in a completely fresh avatar. Working on this movie will be a creative delight for me," Sandhu said in a statement.

"I warmly welcome Banita to the 'G2' world. I look forward to an amazing collaboration," added Sesh.

The shooting of "G2" will begin soon.