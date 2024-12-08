Los Angeles, Dec 8 (PTI) British actor Barry Keoghan has deactivated his Instagram account after incessant trolling over his looks and character on social media, following his split from girlfriend, American singer Sabrina Carpenter.
The limit has been crossed, said Keoghan, who addressed his exit from Instagram in a statement posted on X. "Please be respectful," he wrote in the post.
The 32-year-old actor, known for movies such as "Saltburn", "Dunkirk", "The Banshees of Inisherin" and "The Killing of a Sacred Deer", said hateful comments have been made regarding his appearance, career and even his role as a parent to his 2-year-old son Brando, whom he shares with former girlfriend Alyson Sandro.
The statements were made on social media after his split from Carpenter earlier this week. Some users claimed that they parted ways after Keoghan cheated on Carpenter.
"I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don’t respond to. I have to respond now because it’s getting to a place where there are too many lines being crossed. I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work.
"The messages I have received no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine," he said in the statement.
Keoghan also said people have questioned his character and even dragged his family members, including his late mother, while trolling him.
"Talking about how I was a heroine baby and how I grew up and now dragging my dear mother into it also. Knocking on my grannies door. Sitting on my baby boys door intimidating them. That's crossing a line. Each and every day I work harder to push myself on every level to be the healthiest and strongest person for that boy." As a parent, Keoghan said he wants to provide opportunities to his son to "learn, fail and grow." "I want him to be able to look up to his daddy, to have full trust in me and know I will have his back no matter what. I need you to remember he has to read ALL of this about his father when he is older. Please be respectful to all Thank u x,” he said.
Keoghan will next star in "Bring Them Down" from Christopher Andrews. The film is slated to release on February 7, 2025. PTI ATR RB
Barry Keoghan deactivates Instagram account over 'lies, hatred, disgusting commentary'
