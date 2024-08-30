Barry Keoghan joins cast of 'Peaky Blinders' movie

Los Angeles: British star Barry Keoghan is the latest addition to the cast of "Peaky Blinders" movie, which will see Oscar winner Cillian Murphy reprising his fan-favourite character of Tommy Shelby.

Set to arrive on Netflix, the new film is made in association with BBC. It will be directed by Tom Harper and written by Steven Knight, the creator of the "Peaky Blinders" movie, which ran for six seasons.

Keoghan, the Oscar-nominated star of “The Banshees of Inisherin” and also known for films such as "Saltburn", "Dunkirk" and "The Killing of a Sacred Deer", will feature alongside Murphy and Rebecca Ferguson in the movie.

Similar to Ferguson, details of Keoghan’s role are being kept under wraps, according to entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The series, about the titular Peaky Blinders crime gang in the aftermath of the First World War, ended with its sixth season in 2022. In April of the same year, creator Knight had expressed a desire to continue the story "in another form".

The film was officially confirmed in June this year and is expected to start production in the coming months.

Knight will produce the "Peaky Blinders" movie alongside Murphy, Caryn Mandabach and Guy Heeley. It will be executive produced by Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren and David Mason.