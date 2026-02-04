Barun Sobti to lead Onir's film 'Tumhari Khushboo'

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Actor Barun Sobti is set to feature in an upcoming film, "Tumhari Khushboo" from National award-winning filmmaker Onir.

Written by Ravi Asrani, the film is produced by Impulse Mumbai a volunteer-based collective group that promotes awareness around Sexual Wellness (HIV/STIs), Mental Health, Substance Use, and Equity, Advocacy & Activism within the LGBTQIA+ community, according to a press release.

The film also features Shashi Bhushan, a visually impaired actor portraying a queer character bringing authenticity and sensitivity to the narrative.

Set in Mumbai, "Tumhari Khushboo" centres on Sunil, a visually impaired masseur, and Kamran, his sports-teacher client. Onir said its the first time for him to work on the story which "brings together queerness and disability". “This film is very special to me...The film drives a deeper message around safer sexual wellness and empathy. It is important to bring such stories to the fore that remind us that love, desire, and vulnerability belong to everyone," he said in a statement.

“Shashi is a remarkable actor and a gifted musician, and his talent organically became part of the film during our workshops. Barun brings a striking depth to Kamran, a character who experiences love while also confronting his own internal prejudices," he added.

Bismaya Kumar Raulo - program manager of Impulse India, added, "At Impulse Mumbai, our work has always centred on creating safe, affirming spaces around sexual wellness, mental health, substance use, and equity within the LGBTQIA+ community. His Fragrance reflects those very values. It is a gentle yet powerful reminder that queer lives exist at many intersections, and that visibility, empathy, and honest storytelling are essential to building a more harmonious society."