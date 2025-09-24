'Baywatch' reboot series greenlit by Fox

Los Angeles, Sep 24 (PTI) American network Fox has given a straight-to-series order for a reboot of the popular legendary lifeguard show "Baywatch".

The revival, which will premiere in 2026, will be produced by Fox Entertainment and Fremantle, and consists of 12 episodes, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

The original "Baywatch" premiered in 1989 and ran for 11 seasons, becoming one of the most-watched television shows worldwide during the 1990s.

Set against the beaches of Los Angeles and later Hawaii, the show followed a team of lifeguards as they balanced high-stakes rescues with personal drama. It featured an ensemble cast led by David Hasselhoff and later Pamela Anderson.

The reboot will be showrun and executive produced by Matt Nix with Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Dante Di Loreto, and Doug Schwartz also executive producing.

Berk, Bonnan, and Schwartz were the creators of the original series.

"In its first run, ‘Baywatch’ defined an entire era of beach life and elevated lifeguards to an iconic status. Now, with our partners at Fremantle, this television juggernaut is set for a modern-day comeback," said Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network as per the outlet.

"Together, Fox and Fremantle, along with Matt Nix and original co-creator Greg Bonann, will bring the California dream to a whole new generation of fans with fresh stories, rising stars and all the spectacle that make the ‘Baywatch’ franchise a global sensation," he added.

"Baywatch" also led to a spinoff series titled "Baywatch Nights", which aired for two seasons from 1995 to 1997, and a 2017 feature film adaptation, starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra and Alexandra Daddario.