Being 'King' has never meant power, always responsibility: Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) He’s King Khan to his fans and the industry and his next film quite coincidentally is called “King” too. Shah Rukh Khan, however, brushes off the power the title bestows on him, saying it’s less an identity and more “a reminder to live with heart, humility, and purpose”.

“The word 'king' has never meant power to me. It has always been about responsibility -- to the people who believe in you and the stories you choose to tell...,” Shah Rukh told PTI in an email interview.

The star, first seen in the TV show "Fauji" in 1989, has worn the ‘Bollywood king’ crown with ease over three decades. Maybe not any more.

“As time passes, you realise that what truly matters is not the title, but the intention behind your work,” said Shah Rukh, who has lent his voice to fireworks show "The Lion King: Celebration in the Sky" aboard Disney Cruise Line’s latest ship, Disney Adventure next month.

"At this stage of my life and career, the title ‘King’ feels less like an identity and more like a reminder to live with heart, humility, and purpose. Whether it’s narrating a story aboard the Disney Adventure or choosing my next film, what matters most to me is creating work that brings people together, makes them feel something, and leaves behind a little bit of joy," the 60-year-old said.

Shah Rukh, who began his acting career in English theatre in Delhi, gave voice to Mufasa in the Hindi version of Disney’s 2024 film "Mufasa: The Lion King". His sons joined in too – the older Aryan (28) was the voice for Simba and the younger AbRam (12) was the young Mufasa.

He and wife Gauri have a third child. Daughter Suhana, 25, shares the screen with her father in Siddharth Anand's upcoming film "King".

While "The Lion King" clearly holds a special place, classics like "The Jungle Book" continue to entertain the Khan clan. The children are also drawn to Pixar favourites like "Toy Story" and almost anything from the Marvel universe are “huge hits”.

“Each generation finds its own connection, but what never changes is how these stories bring us together. Whether it’s rewatching a classic at home or sharing a magical moment on a Disney Cruise or at the Parks, that sense of connection stays the same,” he said.

Discussing "The Lion King”, he said it will always be close to his heart as it’s a timeless story about growing up, understanding responsibility and finding your place in the world.

Disney’s "The Lion King" is the coming-of-age story of Simba, a young lion prince who must reclaim his kingdom after the death of his father, Mufasa.

The film explores themes of responsibility, loss, and the circle of life.

Shah Rukh, whose association with Disney began in 2004 with the Hindi version of "The Incredibles", titled "Hum Hain Lajawaab", said animation’s limitless possibilities continue to inspire him and the films have been a big part of their family time.

"I find that there’s an emotional honesty to animation... There are no human beings in 'The Lion King', and yet this is a deeply human story at its core, centered around the relationship between a father and son, exploring themes of love and loss. That’s the magic of animation.

“It helps us reflect on our own lives and relationships in profound ways. I believe this is why stories such as 'The Lion King' endure and are so well-loved even after 30 years," he said.

Terming his latest project with Disney, which will debut during the vessel’s maiden voyage from Singapore on March 10, a “full-circle moment”, Khan said returning to the world of "The Lion King" feels like “coming home”.

“I’m excited that more families and fans across Asia will now get to celebrate this classic tale and its iconic music in a brand-new way, creating lasting memories at sea.” "That emotional connection and celebration of storytelling, where nostalgia and newness come together to make magic, are what make this project truly special and why I happily said ‘yes’," he added.

“The Lion King: Celebration in the Sky” will feature elaborate pyrotechnics, immersive lighting effects and a music-driven narrative unfolding above the ship. The soundtrack includes beloved songs from the franchise such as “Circle of Life”, “Hakuna Matata”, “He Lives in You” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?”.

In Shah Rukh's view, cruises teach you to slow down. “And I think we all need that sometimes.” “When you’re surrounded by the ocean, there’s calm and perspective. The world feels vast, and your worries feel just a little smaller,” he mused. PTI MG MIN MIN