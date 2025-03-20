Being Miss World is huge responsibility: Krystyna Pyszková

Bengaluru, Mar 20 (PTI) Reigning Miss World Krystyna Pyszková says she agrees with her predecessor Karolina Bielawska, the longest reigning Miss World due to the outbreak of pandemic, who once famously said, “The crown is not an accessory, but a responsibility”.

“And it’s a huge responsibility, I would add, because this platform offers you many opportunities to promote different causes. It would be a shame if we cannot help or connect with the people,” Pyszková told PTI in an interview here.

Pyszková was in Hyderabad to launch the 72nd edition of the Miss World, which will be held in many venues of cultural significance across Telangana, including Hyderabad, between May 10 and May 31.

Like her predecessor Bielawska, Pyszková too chose making education accessible to the disadvantaged children as her clarion call. But the Miss World 2024 said she has been working to bridge the gap even before she won the prestigious title.

It started in 2020 when she was living in Tanzania, she said. And by July 2022, by the time she won the Miss Czech Republic title, she, along with some like-minded people, had already opened a fully-equipped school, which now benefits 320 children.

Naturally, this became the foundation on which she stood and won the much coveted Miss World crown, said 25-year-old Pyszková.

Julia Morley, chair of Miss World Limited, said women like Pyszková have been consistently redefining the idea of ‘beauty with a purpose’ – the defining character of a Miss World – when given a chance.

Morley has been credited with doing away with many of Miss World’s traditions that have preyed on the confidence of the young girls – like the swimsuit round, for instance.

“I didn’t do anything really, I only created a safe space for them to express themselves. They’re the ones that create the change,” said Morley.

Although Morley is amazed at the incredible confidence of women these days at such a young age, Pyszková said it has not always been like that for her.

“When I was growing up, I was this tall girl. I didn’t feel that there was something special about me,” said Pyszková.

Luckily for her, she said, she started travelling very young, which provided the shift that she needed to calibrate her mindset. Being tall meant being able to be a “model”.

“When I was 14 years old, I signed my first modelling contract. Modelling was missing the purpose, yes, but it taught me how to be independent. Every time when I was going to a new country, it taught me how to take care of myself. And mainly, it taught me the different perspectives from around the world,” said Pyszková.

All that travelling, said Pyszková, also made her realise that self love is the key that can unlock many doors.

“You need to start loving yourself and to help yourself before you start helping and loving other people. It’s such an important thing to start with,” she added.

Once she convinced her mind that she can lead and can speak up for others, convincing others became easy, said Pyszková.

“This mindset changed everything for me, because who will believe in you if you will not believe in yourself?” said Pyszková.

And this self-awareness is also exactly why she knows that her work will not “finish with the crown”.

“Once you are Miss World, you are always Miss World, and the influence extends all your life. So, I'll definitely continue what I'm building right now, as I know now that the doors are open and that the only thing I need to do is put my head down and do the work,” said Pyszková.

As Miss World, she had not only furthered her project in Tanzania, enabling more children to get education, but also started something in the Czech Republic.

“Czech Republic may not be like Tanzania, but all countries have their own problems. In the Czech Republic, I know that disabled people are having a tough time finding jobs. So, I started a foundation to help them find jobs,” said Pyszková.

She is also excited about an app that she has been working on to tackle lack of financial literacy among disadvantaged children, especially girls.

“It’s such an important topic but, forget children, sometimes even young adults and adults have a gap in financial literacy. This app will be helping them all to actually learn how to be financially savvy in a funny and engaging way. I have made this more of a game,” said Pyszková.

India too has played such a huge role in her life -- it was in Mumbai that she was crowned Miss World last March -- that she said she wouldn’t mind starting something worthwhile here too.

“I was expecting India to be a diverse country with a vibrant, energetic culture. And that’s exactly what it is. It’s really the energy that comes to you once you land here,” she said.

And yes, she does have a word of advice to the aspiring Miss Worlds: break the mould, be uniquely you.

“I always also say, don’t forget to enjoy the process, because it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Contestants from all around the world gather at one place. They’re creating memories and friendships that will last forever. And it goes so fast. So, enjoy every day,” said Pyszková. PTI JR RDS RDS