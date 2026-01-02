Believe Music India officials, foreign publishing executives named in 'Ishqam' royalty fraud case

Patiala, Jan 2 (PTI) Patiala police have named senior officials of Believe Music India and foreign music publishing executives as accused in an alleged royalty fraud case linked to the popular song "Ishqam", owned by Navrattan Music, an officer said on Friday.

The case was registered at the Civil Lines Police Station in Patiala on a complaint by Himansh Verma, proprietor of Navrattan Music, he said.

The FIR includes charges under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Copyright Act, 1957, related to cheating, forgery of electronic records, and alleged diversion of royalties worth several crores of rupees.

"Ishqam", featuring singers Mika Singh and Ali Quli Mirza, is a commercially successful track.

Police said during the investigation, additional accused have been nominated through a General Diary entry. Those named include Chris Meehan, CEO of Sentric Music Publishing (UK); Loren McShane, Head of Legal and Business Affairs at Sentric Music Publishing (UK); Vivek Raina, CEO of Believe Music India; and Believe Music India officials Sunil Gursahani and Malkeet Aulakh.

Two Bangladeshi nationals had earlier been named as accused in the case.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly acted in connivance to divert publishing royalties and withhold payments.

It is also alleged that royalties have not been paid since November 2024 despite a valid distribution agreement.

Police have issued notices to the newly named accused, asking them to appear before the investigating officer for questioning. The investigation is ongoing, and further action will be taken according to the law, police said. PTI VSD RHL