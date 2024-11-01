Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield & Juno Temple board true-life heist movie 'Rooftop'

Los Angeles, Nov 1 (PTI) Actors Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield and Juno Temple joined the cast of American filmmaker Derek Cianfrance's new feature film "Rooftop".

The trio joins Hollywood stars Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst and Peter Dinklage in the project, according to entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The director, known for critically-acclaimed titles such as "Blue Valentine", "The Place Beyond the Pines" and the HBO miniseries "I Know This Much Is True" has also penned the movie along with Kirk Gunn.

"Rooftop" is based on the unbelievable true story of Jeffrey Manchester, a US Army Reserve officer turned convicted spree-robber who rose to infamy as the ‘Rooftop Robber’ or ‘Roofman’.

Tatum will essay the role of Manchester, who was a specialist in robbing McDonald’s locations across the US.

His exploits kicked off in November 1998 and his modus operandi was to drill through the roof during the night or early morning, maintaining a gentle demeanour and rarely resorting to violence over the course of 40-60 estimated robberies, even while holding employees at gunpoint.

Additional cast members for "Rooftop" are Uzo Aduba, Melonie Diaz, Molly Price, Lily Collias, Emory Cohen and Tony Revolori.

Jamie Patricof, Lynette Howell Taylor, Alex Orlovsky, Duncan Montgomery, and Dylan Sellers will produce the movie with Rachel Halilej is a co-producer. PTI RB RB RB