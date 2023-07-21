Bengal can now watch Bangladeshi film ‘Surongo’ in theatres

Kolkata, Jul 21 (PTI) Months after watching Bangladeshi film ‘Hawa’ (Air) in theatres of West Bengal, people here will be able to enjoy another movie from the neighbouring country, 'Surongo' (Tunnel), starring young sensation Afran Nisho in the lead role. ‘Surongo’, which was released in Bangladesh in June, is the tale of a simple village electrician who turns to crime and goes to extreme lengths to satisfy the needs of his wife.

Advertisment

"The film, which occupies a special place in my heart, embodies human connection. I hope this resonates with the viewers here as it is released in West Bengal on Friday," Director Raihan Rafi said here.

Nisho is a popular name on both sides of the border for his acting prowess in several web series and this is his debut film.

Sharing his excitement, Nisho said, "As an actor, there is nothing more gratifying than to see your efforts being cherished by a diverse range of viewers. Kolkata's profound cultural legacy and passion for cinema make it the perfect location for ‘Surongo’ to be unveiled.” He said he is eagerly looking forward to know the reaction of the audience.

Advertisment

Mirza, the talented Bangladeshi actress, said, "Surongo's journey has been incredible and the response in Bangladesh was overwhelming. I am hopeful that the Indian audience will enjoy the film as much as we enjoyed making it." Producer Shahriar Shakil termed this as a cross-border collaboration.

"Surongo is a testament to the power of cinema in bringing cultures together. We are proud to partner with SVF Entertainment for the film's release in West Bengal and we are confident that it will be embraced warmly by the Indian audience," he said.

Bangladeshi film ‘Hawa’, starring Chanchal Chowdhury and directed by Mejbaur Rahman Sumon, was released in Kolkata in December 2022. PTI SUS NN