Bengali actor-director's music band not included in concert featuring other Kolkata troupes

Kolkata, Oct 14 (PTI) Bengali actor-director Anirban Bhattacharya's band 'Hooligaanism', which had created a flutter over its satire on the current political situation in West Bengal, has been omitted from a musical concert featuring many other leading bands.

The concert, which would be organised by a private event management firm at state-owned Gitanjali Stadium here on November 1, features Lakkhichhara, Fossils and Euphoria, among other bands.

"We just got the news that the name of Hooligaanism has been omitted from the Nov 1 'Unity Concert' for some unknown reasons. Don't be upset friends," the band said on its Facebook page.

"There is a bouquet of wonderful bands which will set the stage on fire. But anyway, Hooligaanism won't stop and can't be silenced," the post added.

The post further asked the fans, tongue-in-cheek, not to "hunt for any political motive behind this development. We all know Bengal occupies the first spot in terms of creative liberty and has always been apolitical".

Bhattacharya, when contacted, said whatever he wanted to say had already been voiced in the post.

The organisers of the show claimed there had been no pressure from any quarter in selecting the names of bands.

Hooligaanism had caused a flutter after staging a political satire through music, in which key political figures of the BJP, TMC and CPI(M) were named, at a concert last month. The video of the show went viral on social media.

An FIR had also been lodged against the band for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through its lyrics. PTI SUS ACD