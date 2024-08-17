Bengali actor Victor Banerjee hospitalised in Mussoorie

Kolkata, Aug 17 (PTI) Bengali film icon Victor Banerjee has been hospitalised in Uttarkhand's Mussoorie, where he currently resides, after complaining of severe uncomfortableness in his chest, family sources said on Saturday.

Banerjee (78) was admitted to a hospital on August 14 and was kept in ICU for a couple of days.

"He experienced a stroke-like condition. His condition has improved in the last couple of days and he has been shifted to the general ward," a family friend told PTI.

Banerjee's wife is with him at the moment, he said.

Banerjee is known for his roles in Satyajit Ray's 'Shatranj ke Khiladi' and timeless performances in movies such as 'Dui Prithibi', 'Ghare-Baire', 'Akrosh', and 'Lathi'.

He also worked in 1984 Hollywood movie 'A Passage to India' directed by David Lean.

Banerjee has worked in Hindi, Bengali and English-language films. PTI SCH ACD