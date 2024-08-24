Bengali female actor levels 'misbehaviour' charge against eminent Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith

Thiruvananthapuram/Kolkata, Aug 24 (PTI) A Bengali actor has levelled accusation of misbehaviour against eminent Malayalam film director and chairman of the state-run Kerala Chalachitra Academy, Ranjith, spelling fresh trouble for the Pinarayi Vijayan government which is facing opposition heat on its alleged inaction over the Justice Hema Committee report.

The report had revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry, prompting calls for action against the guilty.

The filmmaker has reportedly rejected Mitra's charge and said he was the "real victim" in the case.

Key LDF constituent CPI was among those seeking a probe into the allegation of Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra, who has recalled a years-old incident in the backdrop of the ripples being created by the Justice Hema Committee findings.

"The person concerned (Ranjith) is a big name in Malayalam film industry and a national award winning director. I went to his residence to discuss an upcoming film project and I did not like his behaviour. He made certain advances subtly and I felt uncomfortable while we were discussing the script," Mitra told PTI in Kolkata.

He did this without her consent and she her made her disapproval very clear.

"I immediately communicated my decision not to be part of the project any more, left the place and came back to Kolkata the next day," she added.

"I don't know if he has treated other female actors in the film industry in the same way. It is upto them to open up or not if they had faced similar situation. May be his power and influence played a role for others to not to speak out," she added.

Mitra said she did not have any such experience in the Bengali cinema industry, but that there could be similar situations for other female actors as well with regard to someone. Such women should muster the courage and speak out without any fear.

"The incident in Kerala was years back...but it is heartening that women are speaking out with greater vigour and conviction against any form of misconduct now, taking out rallies, and I am looking forward to the day when number of any instance of gender abuse, misconduct will go down and women will not have such harrowing tales any more," Mitra added.

In Kerala, many demanded Ranjith stepped down as the Chairman of the film academy. Several people including well-known filmmaker Dr Biju came out against Ranjith.

While opposition Congress said it expects Ranjith would step down as film academy chairman, BJP said he has no moral right to continue.

CPI national leader Annie Raja urged the government to carry out a probe based on Mitra's allegations and wanted to keep Ranjith away from the position during investigation.

Kerala Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan assured the government would not protect anyone who had committed a wrong.

If the allegations against Ranjith were proved, action would surely be taken against him, he said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

He told the media earlier Ranjith is one of country's eminent filmmakers and that he had already responded to the actor's allegation.

"The allegation raised by the actress and the reply given by Ranjith are in front of us. If she has a complaint, let her come here and lodge a complaint. Then we will take action in accordance with the law," he said.

No case can be registered based on just allegations and such cases wont stand, Cheriyan added.

He underlined the government's support for women who face harassment at their workplaces and said stringent action would be taken against wrongdoers.

Health Minister Veena George said all facilities and support would be provided to the actress to lodge a complaint against the director.

"If she wishes to go ahead with the complaint, the government will provide all facilities for the same. The government's stand is clear in this. The CM has already made it clear that the government won't protect wrongdoers," she said.

Higher Education Minister R Bindhu said action would be taken after understanding the facts in the issue and said she expects the government would do it, as a woman has come up with such a complaint.

Sharing similar views, Women's Commission chairperson P Sathidevi said she came to know about the allegations about the actress through the media and if it is proved correct, Ranjith should step down as academy chairman.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan also said Ranjith is an acclaimed director who has contributed several good movies in the Malayalam film industry.

"As a friend and as a brother, I request him to step down as film academy chairman. I think he will step back from his current responsibility," the Congress leader told reporters BJP state chief K Surendran attacked Cheriyan and Ranjith and said both of them should quit.

"Ranjith has no moral right to continue in the position. A victim herself has come up with the complaint. She raised the allegation openly....before the public society," he told a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.

He accused Cheriyan of challenging the legal system in the country by defending Ranjith.

Annie Raja said the actress has raised the allegation and named the accused person also.

"So, the government should carry out a probe into it and action should be taken based on that. When such a probe is being carried out, he should be kept away from the position of Academy chairman," she said. The legal system permits him to return to the same position if the allegations are proved wrong.

PTI SUS LGK SA