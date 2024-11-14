Bengali film 'Amar Boss' in competition section of the IFFI's ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal award

Kolkata, Nov 14 (PTI) Bengali film 'Aamar Boss' (My Boss) will compete for the prestigious ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The film by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee tells the story of a mother and son facing financial hardship and exploring the complexities of family and ambition.

Aamar Boss had earlier been declared as one of the three Bengali films making the cut to the non-competitive non-mainstream segment Indian Panorama section. The other two are 'Bhootpari' (Ghost angel) by Soukarya Ghosal and 'Anko Ki Kathin' (Maths is so hard) by Saurav Palodhi.

Sharing updates about the film, producer Zinia Sen said on social media, "The news we have been waiting to share. #AamarBoss is not just in the Indian Panorama this year, which is very prestigious, it will now compete with two national and 7 international films for the ICFT-Unesco Gandhi Medal at the 55th IFFI Goa." The International Council for Film, Television and Audiovisual Communication (ICFT)-UNESCO Gandhi Medal is presented at the IFFI to a film that best reflects Gandhi's ideals of non-violence, peace and amity.

"Aamar Boss is the only Bengali film in competition and one among three Indian films this year, the other two being Assamese film Juiphool and Hindi film Shrikanth," she said.

The IFFI will be held between November 20 and 28. PTI SUS RG