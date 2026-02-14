Bengali film icon Prosenjit Chatterjee to play 'Kakababu' again in ‘Bhoyongkar Shundor’

Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) Padma Shri recipient and Bengali film icon Prosenjit Chatterjee on Saturday said he will again portray the character of popular Bengali fictional adventurer-sleuth 'Kakababu' in the fifth film of the series 'Kakababu: Bhoyongkar Shundor'.

Chatterjee told PTI that he made the announcement during a visit to state auditorium Nandan where another 'Kakababu' film, 'Vijaynagarer Hire', was being screened.

"Kakababu is not just a character I portray; he is an emotion that has travelled across generations. The love we have received for the fourth film has been deeply humbling. Announcing 'Bhoyongkar Shundor' amidst the audience made the moment even more special. It felt like a collective celebration," Chatterjee said.

"With every chapter, our endeavour is to honour Sunil Gangopadhyay's legacy while presenting 'Kakababu' in a way that feels relevant, rooted, and resonant," he said.

The producers said in a statement, "Following the phenomenal response to the fourth instalment of the beloved 'Kakababu' franchise, we proudly announce the fifth chapter in the iconic cinematic journey 'Kakababu: Bhoyongkar Shundor'." The fifth film, featuring Chatterjee in the lead, will be directed by Chandrasish Ray.

Ray said, "The response to the previous film reaffirmed our belief that Kakababu's world still holds immense cinematic possibilities. 'Bhoyongkar Shundor' will explore new emotional and adventurous terrains while staying true to the spirit of the original literature. We are committed to elevating both the scale and the storytelling experience for audiences."