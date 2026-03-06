Bengali film star Subhashree returns home after remaining stuck in Dubai

Kolkata, Mar 6 (PTI) Bengali film star Subhashree Ganguly and her son, who were stuck in Dubai amid the West Asia conflict, returned to Kolkata on Friday.

Ganguly and her son Yuvaan arrived in the city via Mumbai. They were received at the airport by her filmmaker husband, Raj Chakraborty, who is also a TMC MLA.

Speaking to reporters, Ganguly described the situation in Dubai as "terrifying".

"It was a very frightening situation. I am so devastated that I am not in a position to share my experiences right now. Thank you, everyone, for the love and support. It gave me strength in such a difficult time," she said.

Ganguly had travelled to Dubai last Saturday with her son for a holiday. Their scheduled return flight to Kolkata on Wednesday night was cancelled amid the conflict between the US-Israel and Iran.

Ganguly is known for films such as Challenge (2009), Parineeta (2019), Shontaan (2024), and Grihapravesh (2025). Web series Indubala Bhaater Hotel (2023) is also among her notable works. PTI SUS SOM