Bengali films should do well in Kolkata: Bangladesh actor Shakib

Kolkata, July 5 (PTI) Bangladeshi superstar Shakib Khan, whose latest film 'Toofan' has swept audiences in the neighbouring country, is optimistic about its reception in Kolkata, where it hit the theatres on Friday.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the film's release in India, Khan expressed confidence in Bengali films finding success in Kolkata, citing the city's historical affinity for cinematic legends like Uttam Kumar.

"After the spectacular success of 'Toofan' in Bangladesh, breaking an 18-year record, we are thrilled to present it to Kolkata audiences", he said.

Addressing concerns about the performance of Bengali films, Khan challenged skeptics, saying, "Why wouldn't Bengali films thrive in the city of Uttam Kumar? Isn't that a legacy to uphold?" "Toofan has unleashed a storm that will resonate," Khan asserted. "Audiences in Bengal will rally behind our films, just as they do with Bollywood and Hollywood releases." Reflecting on previous film performances, Khan shrugged off box office dynamics, stating, "Ultimately, it's up to the audience." Co-star Mimi Chakraborty, known for her pivotal role in 'Toofan,' highlighted the film's global appeal, noting viral success on platforms like YouTube where the film's songs have been viewed over 67 million times.

"We're hopeful for an amazing response at the Indian box office," Chakraborty added.

Directed by Raihan Rafi, 'Toofan' features Shakib Khan alongside Bangladeshi stars Chanchal Chowdhury and Masuma Rahman Nabila. Set in the 90s, the film chronicles the exploits of a Bangladeshi gangster.

'Toofan' is currently screening in over 100 theatres worldwide, capturing the interest of Bengali diaspora and Indian expatriates across several countries including Australia, USA, and UAE. PTI SUS MNB