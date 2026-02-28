Bengali political thriller, loosely based on real-life incident, to be released in March

Kolkata, Feb 28 (PTI) Bengali political thriller 'Korpur', believed to be based on the mystery behind the disappearance of a female university official in the 1990s, is slated for release on March 19–20, coinciding with Eid this year, film director said.

Directed by Arindam Sil, the movie, featuring West Bengal minister Bratya Basu and Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh, is based on a book, ‘Antardhaner Nepathye’ (behind the disappearance), which had references to the real-life disappearance incident.

The thriller will recapture Kolkata’s political arena of 1997 when the CPI(M)-led Left Front was in power in West Bengal.

“It is inspired and based on a fiction, and any similarity with any real-life incident is purely coincidental and fictitious,” Sil said.

Actor Rituparna Sengupta essays the role of the missing varsity official, while Basu, an acclaimed actor-director, portrays a senior Kolkata Police officer attached to the homicide section, the 'Korpur' director said.

Ghosh, journalist-turned-TMC secretary, is portrayed as an astute political leader of then ruling party, who had considerable influence over the functioning of state universities and colleges.

Ghosh said the portrayal, as directed by Sil, is based on the fictional character but may bear traces of his journalistic experience in interacting with important public figures during that period.

The ensemble cast of 'Korpur' (Camphor) also includes young actors Shaheb Chattopadhyay, Lahoma Bhattacharya and Ananya Banerjee.

Meanwhile, Ghosh is set to complete a hat-trick on the big screen.

After Basu’s 'Shekor' (roots) and Sil’s 'Korpur', the politician-turned-actor will feature in director Dulal Dey’s upcoming Bengali film 'Faand' (The Trap).

Described as a political drama spanning three generations and reflecting contemporary social realities, 'Faand' will also star versatile actors like Ritwick Chakraborty and Anirban Chakrabarti.

Ghosh, however, will not portray a politician in the film, though his character remains connected to the political sphere.

“Many years ago, I began my journey in the Bengali film industry as a producer. Acting was the only thing left. Now I’ve acted in three films,” Ghosh said.

Dey, a sports journalist by profession, had earlier made his directorial debut with ‘Aranyar Prachin Probad’ in 2024 and wrote the screenplay for the British-era drama ‘Golondaaj.’ 'Faand' is scheduled to go on the floors in mid-March. PTI SUS BDC