Bengali production house to make 18 films in a year

Kolkata, Nov 12 (PTI) A leading production house of Kolkata has announced a line-up of 18 feature films encompassing different genres within a span of one year.

The films by several top-notch directors explore a vast genre of drama, romance, comedy, thriller, psychological drama, horror, detective, fiction, supernatural, fantasy and mystery, a spokesperson of the producers said on Tuesday.

Himangshu Dhanuka of the production house Eskay Movies said, "We have come up with an interesting line-up of 18 films. Each film is a valuable intellectual property that forms a legacy." The films, announced at a glittering function on Monday evening, would feature actors such as Ankush Hazra, Parambrata Chatterjee, Priyangshu Chatterjee, Ritwik Chakraborty, Rudranil Ghosh, Bangladeshi hero Shakib Khan, Raima Sen, Srabanti Chatterjee, Ananya Chatterjee and Ritabhari Chakraborty.

Acclaimed directors Kamaleswar Mukherjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Moinak Bhaumik, Sayantan Ghosal, and Raja Chanda are among those assigned one or more projects, the spokesperson said.

The playbacks in the film will be rendered by Shaan, Monali Thakur, Timir Biswas, Rupam Islam, Usha Uthup, Babul Supriyo, Somlata Acharya Choudhury, Iman Chakraborty, among others.

The titles include 'Ami Amar Moto' by Kamaleswar Mukherjee, ‘Rabindra Kabya Rahasya’ by Sayantan Ghosal, ‘Ekhane Andhokar’ by actor-director Parambrata Chattopadhyay, ‘Grihostho’ by Mainak Bhowmik, ‘Chandrabindoo’ by Raja Chanda, and ‘Abar Hawa Bodol’ by Chattopadhyay. PTI SUS NN