Bengaluru Police stops Ed Sheeran's street show citing lack of permission

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police on Sunday morning halted British musician Ed Sheeran's live street performance in the city, citing lack of permission by the popular singer-songwriter.

The police stopped the gig, which was underway at Church Street, when the Grammy winner was midway into the performance of his chartbuster "Shape of You".

In one of the clips, Sheeran -- who performed in Bengaluru on Saturday night and will once again take the stage in the city on Sunday evening -- can be seen arriving with his security personnel at the venue when he was greeted by cheering onlookers.

"We were going to play more than one song but we're being asked to play one song," he said on the microphone, before he started strumming the interlude of "Shape of You" on his guitar.

Just before he could finish the refrain of the song, a policeman stepped in and pulled the cables attached to the microphone and musical instruments.

A senior police official of the Cubbon Park police station said Sheeran was performing "without any permission so they had to stop".

"The police got there because someone had complained of public nuisance," he told PTI, adding if the musician and his team had the permit they could have shown it to the cops.

Church Street is a busy area in Bengaluru known for its nightlife and cultural events.

Also known for tracks like "Perfect Duet", "Thinking Out Loud" and "Shivers", Sheeran is currently on the India leg of his Mathematics (+-=÷x) Tour.