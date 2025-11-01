Benicio Del Toro joins Grant Singer's directorial 'Reenactment'

Los Angeles, Nov 1 (PTI) Actor Benicio Del Toro is set to reunite with filmmaker Grant Singer for the upcoming film "Reenactment".

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, actor Cameron Diaz is also in talks to feature in the project written by Singer.

The plot details are being kept under wraps, and the production is set to start in Los Angeles.

It is produced by Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill and Thad Luckinbill under the production banner Black Label alongside Patrick Wachsberger.

Del Toro and Singer have previously worked together in 2023's release "Reptile". The film revolved around a hardened detective who attempts to uncover the truth in a case of an unexpected murder of a young real estate agent.

It also featured Alicia Silverstone and Justin Timberlake among others.

Del Toro's latest work is "One Battle After Another", which released in September. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film also starred Leonardo DiCaprio.

Besides "Reenactment", the actor will feature in an upcoming sports comedy-drama film "All-Star Weekend", written and directed by Jamie Foxx. PTI ATR ATR ATR