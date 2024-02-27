Benito Skinner's 'Overcompensating' given series order by Prime Video

Los Angeles: Prime Video has ordered Benito Skinner's "Overcompensating", a colllege-set ensemble comedy revolving around a closeted former football player and homecoming king, to series order.

Skinner will write, star, and executive produce with Jonah Hill, Matt Dines, and Ali Goodwin of Strong Baby. Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Charli XCX will produce original music for the series. Overcompensating is co-produced by A24 and Amazon MGM Studios.

“The moment we heard this story from Benny, we knew it was an irresistible, bold story that would captivate and inspire our global Prime Video customers,” said Nick Pepper, head of U.S. SVOD wholly owned development, Amazon MGM Studios.

“We look forward to Benito’s laugh-out-loud series coming to life with original music from Charli XCX and all the talented teams involved at A24 and Strong Baby who consistently deliver beautifully executed storytelling.” Skinner said he wrote the pilot four years ago in an attempt "to make people laugh, feel a little less alone, and maybe to work through some residual college trauma".

"Since then, the project has found the perfect partners and we are all so excited for people to see this show we love so much. I also want to thank Charli XCX for not being freaked out when I asked her if she would do the music before even introducing myself. Highly recommend! Mom and Dad... I’m going back to college!” Skinner is best known for his viral characters and sketches under the name Benny Drama, where he has collaborated with Jennifer Aniston, Kourtney Kardashian, Drew Barrymore, and others.