Benny Dayal, Ayaz Ismail come together for 'Chahe Jaan Le'

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Singer Benny Dayal, known for hit songs such as "Badtameez Dil" and "The Humma Song", and composer Ayaz Ismail of "Wirdd" fame have collaborated on a new R&B song titled "Chahe Jaan Le".

"Layered with silky Rhodes keys, pulsing 808s, and atmospheric pads, the track wraps Hindi lyrics of aching romance in modern global production," as mentioned in a press release.

The track released on December 12.

Ismail praised Dayal and said his vocals gave their song a "natural soul and emotional texture".

"Benny’s voice brought the song to life with its natural soul and emotional texture," he said in a statement.

"Chahe Jaan Le" is available for streaming on all platforms. PTI ATR ATR ATR