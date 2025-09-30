Bette Midler joins 'Cut Off' with Jonah Hill and Kristen Wiig

Los Angeles, Sep 30 (PTI) Veteran singer-actor Bette Midler has become the latest addition to the star cast of the upcoming Warner Bros Pictures film "Cut Off".

Directed by Jonah Hill, the film also stars Hill and Kristen Wiig alongside Midler, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Written by Ezra Woods and Hill, the film revolves around rich siblings (Hill & Wiig) who are cut off from their parents, and Midler will essay the role of the family matriarch.

Slated to release on July 17, 2026, it is produced by Hill, Matt Dines, and Ali Goodwin. The production started in September.

Midler got her breakthrough in 1979 after starring in "The Rose". Directed by Mark Rydell, it featured Alan Bates and Frederic Forrest alongside the actor. She is also popular for her role in the "Hocus Pocus" franchise.

Her last work has been "The Fabulous Four", which released in July last year. Featuring Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Bruce Greenwood and Timothy V Murphy among others, the film was directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse. PTI ATR ATR ATR ATR