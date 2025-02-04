Bhansali Productions marks 20 years of 'Black'

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Bhansali Productions on Tuesday marked the 20th release anniversary of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's acclaimed drama "Black", describing it as a story that paved a path of possibilities from "darkness to light".

Based on the real-life story of Helen Keller, the film released in theatres on February 4, 2005. Also produced by Applause Entertainment, "Black" starred Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

It featured Mukerji as a deafblind and mute woman called Michelle, to whom Bachchan played the teacher, Debraj.

Bhansali Productions shared a series of stills from the film on its Instagram page on the milestone anniversary.

"Debraj and Michelle's journey has been an inspiration to all of us! Celebrating a story that beautifully paved the path of possibilities from darkness to light with #20YearsOfBlack #SanjayLeelaBhansali #Black @SrBachchan #RaniMukerji @ApplauseSocial #Bollywood #IndianCinema," the banner said in the post.

For his role in "Black", Bachchan received his second National Film Award in the best actor category. The movie won two more National Awards: best feature film in Hindi and best costume design for Sabyasachi Mukherjee. PTI ATR RDS RDS