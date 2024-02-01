Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' to arrive this year, Netflix shares first look

Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first web series "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" will premiere on Netflix in 2024 and the streamer shared the first look of the much-anticipated project on Thursday.

Backed by Bhansali Productions, the upcoming show stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

According to a press note issued by the streamer, "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" is an epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom.

"In the midst of a power struggle in Heeramandi, a young heir caught in the crossfire chooses love over succession, disrupting the status quo. Set in pre-independent India against a burgeoning freedom movement, the final thread holding the art of tawaifs (courtesans) is put to the test," read the synopsis of the series.

Based on the concept by Moin Beg, the series is created and directed by Bhansali. He also serves as producer on the show alongside Prerna Singh.

"Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" is Bhansali's 14-year passion project. His last directorial effort was the Alia Bhatt-starrer "Gangubai Kathiawadi", which won five National Awards last year.

Bhansali recently announced his next feature film "Love & War", starring Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.