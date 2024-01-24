Bhansali's next film titled 'Love & War'; to star Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Wednesday announced that his next feature film is titled "Love & War", which will star Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Billed as an "epic saga", the upcoming project is slated to be released on Christmas 2025.

Bhansali Productions, which is bankrolling "Love & War", shared the announcement on its official X page.

"#SanjayLeelaBhansali's next EPIC saga 'LOVE & WAR' starring #RanbirKapoor @aliaa08 & @vickykaushal09. See you in Cinemas on CHRISTMAS 2025!" the banner said in the post.

The film marks Bhansali's second collaboration with Ranbir after the actor's debut "Saawariya" (2007) and Alia following her National Award-winning turn in 2022's "Gangubai Kathiawadi". "Love & War" will be Vicky's first project with the director.

Alia has previously worked with her husband Ranbir in "Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva" and Vicky in "Raazi". Ranbir and Vicky have co-starred in "Sanju".

An excited Vicky shared the film announcement on Instagram.

"An eternal cinema dream has come true. #SanjayLeelaBhansali #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt @prerna_singh6 @bhansaliproductions #LOVEandWAR," he wrote.

Alia also posted the same image on social media with a heart on fire emoji.

Bhansali is also looking forward to the release of his web series debut "Heeramandi" on Netflix.