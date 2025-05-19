Bhanushali Studios Ltd, AAZ Films enter joint production deal

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Production houses Bhanushali Studios Ltd and AAZ Films on Monday announced that they are joining hands to produce a diverse slate of films.

According to a press release, the films will be jointly produced by Vinod Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Ltd and Himanshu Mehra of AAZ Films, with "Sultan" director Ali Abbas Zafar attached as creative producer.

The first film under this partnership is slated to go on floors in June, it added.

"Ali, Himanshu and I have always admired each other's work. When the opportunity to collaborate came up, it felt like the perfect time.

"These films will tell compelling stories and create a strong connect between heartland and urban audiences," Bhanushali, chairman and managing director, Bhanushali Studios Ltd, said in a statement.

Mehra said they are excited about this strategic collaboration focused on heartland cinema.

"This partnership opens doors for young, fresh storytellers to bring their vision to the big screen," he said.

"Bhanushali Studios Ltd. and AAZ Films share the same passion for telling impactful, mainstream stories. This collaboration aims to deliver content that resonates deeply with today's audience," added Zafar.

From heartfelt romances to gripping dramas, the collaboration will span genres designed to engage audiences across the spectrum, the release further stated.