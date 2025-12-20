Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa welcome second child: It's a boy

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Indian comedian Bharti Singh and husband-screenwriter Harsh Limbachiyaa announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy.

Singh and Limbachiyaa shared a video post on their Instagram handles on Saturday. "Limbachiya and sons. Again, it's a boy," the caption read.

The couple tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in Goa. They welcomed their first child, Laksh Singh Limbaachiya, on April 3, 2022. Limbachiyaa has written for shows including "Comedy Circus Ke Tansen", "Comedy Nights Bachao", and "Comedy Nights Live". He also wrote dialogues for the film "PM Narendra Modi" and lyrics for the title-track of the film "Malang".

Singh has participated in several reality shows, including "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5", "Nach Baliye 8", and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9". In 2019, she appeared on "Khatra Khatra Khatra", a show conceptualised by Limbachiyaa for Colors TV.

They announced the second pregnancy in October with a post on social media. It read, "We are pregnant again #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #thankyougod #babycomingsoon." The picture featured Singh and Limbachiyaa posing together for a picture, with the comedian flaunting her baby bump.