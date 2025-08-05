Bhimrao Panchale, Manjrekar, Anupam Kher honoured at Maharashtra film awards

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Veteran ghazal singer Bhimrao Panchale was conferred with the prestigious Lata Mangeshkar Award for Excellence in Music for 2025 at the Maharashtra State Film Awards ceremony here on Tuesday evening.

Filmmaker and actor Mahesh Manjrekar received the Chitrapati V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award for 2024, while actor Mukta Barve was honoured with the Chitrapati V Shantaram Special Contribution Award for her work in Marathi cinema.

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher was presented with the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award for 2024, and actor Kajol was honoured with the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award, recognising their significant contribution to Indian cinema.

In addition, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Heritage Award for 2025 was presented to Vishal Sharma, India's Permanent Representative to UNESCO, in recognition of his efforts in promoting India's cultural legacy on the global stage.

The Maratha Military Landscapes, 12 forts of the Maratha state founded by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, were recently inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the awards.

A special commemorative publication titled 'Hirak-Smruti' was released during the ceremony.

Fadnavis in his speech lauded the award winners for their contribution to cinema and music.