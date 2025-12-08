Mumbai: Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh has allegedly received a threat from unidentified persons claiming to be members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who warned him against sharing the stage with actor Salman Khan, leading to a complaint with Mumbai Police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9) Dixit Gedam said on Monday that a complaint application has been received by the police, and an appropriate action will be taken following an inquiry.

The complaint was lodged by Singh's manager, who claimed she had been receiving calls from a person who claimed to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, an Oshiwara police station official said.

She has been receiving the threatening messages targeting Singh since last Saturday. The manager has demanded police protection, the official said.

The caller allegedly told the manager that Singh should not work with or share screen space with Salman Khan, or else he would face severe consequences.

Another member of the Bhojpuri actor's team was also flooded with similar calls, and the caller has been demanding money, the official added.

Pawan Singh was one of the contestants in the reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, an accused in the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, has been lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail in connection with a drugs case.

The enmity between Bishnoi alias Balkaran Barar and Salman Khan dates back to the infamous blackbuck poaching case in 1998. The Bishnoi community reveres the animal.

Mumbai Police suspects that former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique was killed at the behest of Bishnoi in October 2024.

Lawrence's younger brother, Anmol Bishnoi, wanted in connection with the killing of Siddique, was "removed" from the US last month. He was taken into custody by the NIA after he landed in Delhi, officials had said.

Anmol Bishnoi is suspected of having orchestrated the firing at Salman Khan's residence in April 2024 and the killing of Sidhu Moosewala.