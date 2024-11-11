'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', 'Singham Again' cross Rs 200 crore mark at box office

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Cop action drama "Singham Again" and horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" have earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office in 10 days of their release.

Both Hindi films, headlined by top stars of the industry, hit the screens on November 1 on the festival occasion of Diwali.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", the third film in the horror comedy franchise, was directed by Anees Bazmee. Produced by T-Series, the movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Triptii Dimri.

Aaryan, who turns 34 on November 22, thanked the audience for an advance birthday gift.

"Rooh Baba Tomar Forever !! Its 11/11 and dreams do come true, First double century of my career ..Your love has brought me this far.

"Thank you for this Bday Gift in advance #Gratitude '#BhoolBhulaiyaa3'," the actor captioned his post, which stated that "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" had raised Rs 216.76 crore (net) since November 1.

Rohit Shetty's "Singham Again", the third installment in the "Singham" franchise, features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

According to trade website Sacnilk, the movie has collected Rs 206.75 crore (India net collection) by its second Sunday.

"Singham Again" is presented by Jio Studios in association with Rohit Shetty Picturez and Devgn Films.

It is the fifth film in Shetty's ambitious cop universe, also populated by characters Veer Sooryavanshi (Kumar) and Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao (Singh). PTI ATR RDS RDS