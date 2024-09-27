'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' teaser: Vidya Balan returns as Manjulika in Kartik Aaryan starrer

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The much-anticipated teaser of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" featuring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan in the lead, was unveiled by the makers on Friday.

Aaryan has reprised his character of Rooh Baba, who is set to face the spirit of Manjulika, an iconic character played by Balan, the star of the original "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" in 2007.

While Kartik Aaryan was part of the second "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", Dimri is the new entrant to the franchise.

Aaryan shared a glimpse of the teaser on his Instagram handle. "Kya Laga Kahaani Khatam Ho Gayi !! Rooh Baba vs Manjulika..iss Diwali. Teaser Out Now !! The Epic Horror Adventure begins this Diwali. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #YeDiwaliBhoolBhulaiyaaVaali," read the caption of the post.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film also features Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz and is slated to hit the big screens this Diwali.

The first installment of the franchise was headlined by Akshay Kumar.

The second installment came out in 2022 which introduced Aaryan to the franchise. The second film also had Tabu in a double role.

Both the movies did great business at the box office. PTI ATR ATR BK BK