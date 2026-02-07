‘Bhooth Bangla’ release shifted to April 10, announces Akshay Kumar

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced that "Bhooth Bangla", his upcoming horror comedy with frequent collaborator Priyadarshan, will now hit the theatres on April 10.

"Bhooth Bangla", which reunites Akshay and Priyadarshan after 14 years, was earlier scheduled for release on May 15.

"'Bhooth Bangla' ka countdown rewind! 10 April... Milte hain theatres mein. #BhoothBangla," Akshay posted on Instagram alongside an announcement teaser.

The actor has worked with the veteran filmmaker on several hit comedies such as "Hera Pheri", "Garam Masala", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", and "Bhagam Bhag". They last collaborated on "Khatta Meetha" in 2010.

Besides Akshay, the movie will also feature Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, the film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

Akshay and Priyadarshan are working on two more projects -- "Haiwaan", which will also star Saif Ali Khan, and the third part of "Hera Pheri" franchise. PTI RB RB RB