Bhumi Pednekar completes course from Harvard Kennedy School

New Delhi: Actor Bhumi Pednekar says she has completed a course on "leadership, global policy and life" at the Harvard Kennedy School in Massachusetts, US.

Pednekar, who attended the World Economic Forum in January in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, uploaded a post on her Instagram handle on Saturday alongside a series of pictures and videos.

"Leadership, Global Policy and Life @harvardkennedyschool #YoungGlobalLeader. Learnt from the best with the best @worldeconomicforum," the post began.

The post featured glimpses of the actor from the classroom, her posing with the certificate and a group picture.

"Got a certificate acknowledging our completion of the course. Going back to school was fun and so so challenging. Math is still not my thing." She also shared a selfie with Jacinda Ardern, former Prime Minister of New Zealand, also a Young Global Leader fellow.

"Had to click a selfie after the most inspiring session with a fellow YGL @jacindaardern , such an inspiration," she wrote.

Pendekar most recently featured in "Mere Husband Ki Biwi".