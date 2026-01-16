Bhumi Pednekar-led series 'Daldal' set for January 30 premiere on Prime Video

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Actor Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming crime thriller series "Daldal" will make its debut on streaming service Prime Video on January 30.

The streamer on Friday unveiled a dark and unsettling teaser that promises a gritty, psychologically charged narrative set in the heart of Mumbai.

Based on author Vish Dhamija’s bestselling novel "Bhendi Bazaar", the series has been developed for the screen by filmmaker Suresh Triveni and is produced by Abundantia Entertainment’s Vikram Malhotra along with Triveni.

The show is directed by Amrit Raj Gupta and written by Triveni in collaboration with Sreekanth Agneeaswaran, Rohan D’Souza, Priya Saggi and Hussain Haidry.

Set against the crowded, volatile underbelly of Mumbai, Daldal follows DCP Rita Ferreira, a senior police officer in the Mumbai Crime Branch, a cop driven by justice yet haunted by guilt and the demons of her past, as she is drawn into a chilling pursuit of a cold-blooded killer.

The newly released teaser offers a glimpse into the series’ grim world, plunging viewers into a narrative steeped in violence and dread.

Victims are shown brutally murdered, with slashed wrists and grotesque staging of bodies -- mouths stuffed with raw meat, mobile phones and other objects -- each crime pointing to a deeply disturbed mind.

As the investigation intensifies, Rita is forced to navigate not only the savagery of the crimes but also her own inner demons, while grappling with systemic bias and resistance within the police force.

"What compelled me most about 'Daldal' was its exploration of morality and the often-overlooked emotional and psychological origins behind violence, rather than just the act itself. This is a story about guilt, identity, and unresolved wounds, told through the lens of a crime investigation that feels deeply unsettling yet personal," Triveni, known for movies such as "Tumhari Sulu" and "Jalsa", said in a statement.

According to Nikhil Madhok, director & head of Originals, Prime Video India,the aim with "Daldal" was to push the envelope further in the crime thriller genre.

"'Daldal' isn't your typical psychological crime thriller. It goes beyond the conventional whodunnit to ask 'why' – weaving together themes of trauma, vulnerability, and resilience into its very fabric.

"We are thrilled to once again join hands with our long-standing collaborators at Abundantia Entertainment to present this series, which features compelling performances from an exceptional cast and a distinctive atmospheric tone. We believe 'Daldal' will both entertain and deeply engage audiences in India and across the world," he added.

The series also stars Samara Tijori and Aditya Rawal in pivotal roles. PTI RB RB