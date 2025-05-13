Bhushan Kumar to present Rishab Shetty-starrer 'Jai Hanuman'

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Producer Bhushan Kumar has come on board as a presenter for Rishab Shetty's "Jai Hanuman", the makers announced on Tuesday.

Kumar's banner T-Series has collaborated with Mythri Movie Makers for the project, which is billed to be "rooted deeply in Indian heritage and spiritual tradition", a press release stated.

Directed by Prasanth Varma of "Hanu-Man" fame, the film will feature "Kantara" star Shetty in the role of Lord Hanuman.

“With 'Jai Hanuman', we are stepping further into large-scale, culturally rooted storytelling. Collaborating with Mythri Movie Makers, we are thrilled to introduce a film that is a celebration of Indian cinema and timeless devotion – our long-standing partnership with them and Rishab Shetty’s performance makes the journey even more special," Kumar said in a statement.

Varma said "Jai Hanuman" is a dream project that combines mythology with modern filmmaking techniques.

"The film is not just about the undying spirit of devotion and courage that Lord Hanuman embodies but also a reminder that strength guided by faith can move mountains.

"I am excited to bring this grand vision to life with Rishab Shetty alongside the producers Mythri Movie Makers and the presenting partner Bhushan Kumar (T-Series),” he added.

"Jai Hanuman" will go on floors soon. PTI ATR RDS RDS