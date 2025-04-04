Bibliophile Sonali Bendre's 'Book of Books' to hit the stands on April 23

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Actor Sonali Bendre Behl will share her long-standing passion for books in her latest publication, "A Book of Books", which will hit the stands on April 23, HarperCollins India announced on Friday.

The book, which has "thirteen reasons why everyone should read", is aimed at everyone who loves books and dwells on questions of why it is important to read and starting young.

Bendre's second non-fiction also suggests what to read, with recommendations for children, young adults and adults, across genres and for varied reading interests.

"Reading has been my constant companion, shaping my perspectives and enriching my life in countless ways. With A Book of Books, I hope to share this joy and help readers - both young and old - cultivate a lifelong love for reading.

"This book is more than just about books; it's a guide, a journal, and a friend in every reader's journey. I believe the stories have power to connect, heal, and inspire, and I wanted to create something that encourages that connection," the "Sarfarosh" actor said in a statement.

The award-winning actor turned author with "The Modern Gurukul: My Experiment with Parenting" in 2015 in which she shared her experiences as a mother navigating modern parenting.

Bendre's love for books inspired her to create 'Sonali's Book Club', a digital community celebrating literature and meaningful conversations.

"With her long-standing passion for books that has translated into a very popular Sonali's Book Club, Sonali was the perfect person to write a book on books and reading. We are thrilled to publish a book that talks about everything books, and invites readers to discover the world that lies beyond the cover of a book and how compelling and powerful it can be to turn a page and read," Tina Narang, executive publisher - children's - HarperCollins India, said.

The book, priced at Rs 599, is available on pre-order. PTI MAH MAH RB RB