Bickram Ghosh composes musical score to celebrate India's heritage, diversity

Kolkata, Aug 16 (PTI) In a tribute to India’s rich cultural heritage and diversity, celebrated percussionist Bickram Ghosh has composed a musical score 'Ek Desh Hai', which was launched on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

The song is a celebration of India’s history, tradition and the spirit of its people, Ghosh said.

"It has been performed by a talented group of singers from 'Indian Idol' - Ashish Kulkarni, Subhadeep Chowdhury, Anjana Padmanabhan and Ananya Pal. Each vocalist brings his/her unique style and voice pitch to the song, creating a harmonious blend that resonates with the patriotic fervour of the occasion,” he told PTI.

The lyrics for 'Ek Desh Hai', penned by Sutapa Basu, delve into the soul of India, reminding listeners of the values and traditions that have shaped the nation, the renowned artiste said.

The video is directed by Pijush Chakraborty.