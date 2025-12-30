Mumbai: From posting filmi dialogues to drawing on cricket analogy, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar effusively praised the Mumbai Police for their service as the force completed 10 years of its presence on social media.

The Mumbai Police, tasked with maintaining law and order in the bustling metropolis, started their online presence through popular social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram on December 28, 2015 as part of their outreach to citizens.

Over the years, the Mumbai Police have shared innovative social media campaigns, often drawing on popular dialogues from Bollywood films. Celebrating a decade of strong relationship with Mumbaikars, police on Sunday posted a video of their effective presence on social media.

"From 'Dus'k till dawn, We have been with you 24/7, online and offline. Over the last 10 years, we have built a stronger and clear relationship with Mumbaikars," said the force in a message.

Reacting to the post, Bollywood stars and cricket legends expressed their gratitude towards the force for its service by uploading special messages and tagging the Mumbai Police.

Megastar Bachchan tweeted, "Aaj khush to bahut honge hum! @MumbaiPolice & @CPMumbaiPolice have completed 10 glorious years on social media, forever looking out for Mumbaikars Online!"

"Sadrakshanaya Khalnigrahanaya, which means "To Protect the Good and Restrain the Evil" in Sanskrit, emphasizing their commitment to safeguarding citizens and curbing wrongdoing," said the legendary actor.

Citing a line from his 1993 film 'Darr', Shah Rukh Khan said, "70 minute nahi, poori zindagi ka sawaal hain! And Mumbai Police has committed their lives, to prioritise our safety!. Thank you @MumbaiPolice @CPMUmbaiPolice for your selfless duty & congratulations on the remarkable 10 years on social media."

In his comments, master blaster Tendulkar, famously associated with the No. 10 jersey, noted that number 10 has its own charm. And so does 100 and 112 (police helplines).

"Congratulations @CPMumbaiPolice & MumbaiPolice for 10doring online support and guidance to Mumbaikar in the past decade! Well Played!" posted the former Team India captain.

Superstar Salman Khan praised the city police for educating citizens on cyber safety and digital discipline.

On his X handle, the 'Dabangg' actor wrote, "Swagat nahi karogay, sabse creatively impactful account ka? Thank you @MumbaiPolice for educating citizens on cyber safety and digital discipline. Cheers to 10 years of trust, tech and tireless service."

Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, who conceptualised the social media presence of the force 10 years ago when he was holding a different post in Mumbai, in his message on the occasion wrote, "We stepped into a new beat, beyond the streets and onto screens across the city."

"We've shared alerts in emergencies, laughter in lighter moments, and strength during the city's toughest hours. We sincerely thank every Mumbaikar who has followed, shared, trusted and engaged with us. Your voice has made this journey meaningful," Bharti said.

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgan, Ayushmann Khurana, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, cricketers Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, among others, showered praise on the Mumbai Police and expressed gratitude for their service.

The Mumbai Police's X handle has 4.7 millions followers.