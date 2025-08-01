Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 19' to stream on JioHotstar from August 24

New Delhi: The makers of "Bigg Boss 19" said the reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, will premiere on JioHotstar on August 24.

The streaming platform announced the news on its official Instagram handle on Thursday. The show will also be available on Colors TV.

The post featured the teaser of the show with Salman confirming its release date.

"Bhai ke saath laut aaya hai Bigg Boss ka naya season! Aur iss baar chalegi - Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. Dekhiye #BiggBoss19, 24th August se, sirf #JioHotstar aur @colorstv par," read the caption of the post.

"Bigg Boss" is an Indian adaptation of the American show "Big Brother". The upcoming season, which the makers confirmed last month, has also introduced the new logo for the show.

The show features contestants who have to live in the same house, isolated from the outside world. During their stay, they are assigned various tasks and get nominated for elimination.

The last season of the show began in October 2024 and had its finale in January. Actor Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the winner of the show, with Vivian Dsena coming as the first runner-up. It was also hosted by Salman.