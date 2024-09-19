Bikers breaches Salman’s security convoy; burqa-clad woman, man threaten his father

Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) In a double security scare for actor Salman Khan and his family, a biker entered his convoy, while a burqa-clad woman and a man threatened his father Salim Khan in separate incidents, police said on Thursday.

Both incidents happened on Wednesday in the city’s Bandra area, where the Khan family lives, an official said.

A 21-year-old motorcycle rider entered the police convoy accompanying Salman Khan between Mehboob Studio and Galaxy Apartments, the actor’s home, the official said.

The actor, who has received several threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and has been provided ‘Y-plus’ security cover by the Mumbai police, was returning to his residence.

Around 12.15 am, after the convoy passed Mehboob Studio, Uzair Faiz Mohiuddin, who was riding a motorcycle, tried to get close to Salman Khan's car, said the police official.

Security personnel tried to warn him, but he kept getting close to Salman Khan's car, he said.

After the actor reached his house, two police vehicles chased the motorcycle rider and forced him to stop, the official said.

During questioning, Mohiuddin, a resident of Bandra West, told police that he was a college student.

A case was registered against him at Bandra police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 125 (rash and negligent act endangering safety of others) and 281 (rash and negligent driving) but no arrest has been made, the official said.

Salman Khan had a serious security scare in April this year when two men on motorcycle, allegedly belonging to the Bishnoi gang, opened fire outside Galaxy Apartments.

Hours later, a burqa-clad woman and a man threatened the actor’s father and renowned screenwriter Salim Khan when he was sitting at the Bandra Bandstand promenade after his morning walk, citing gangster Bishnoi’s name, police said.

The two, who were subsequently detained, told the police that they were playing mischief with Salim Khan, an official said.

“The man and the woman, who were riding a two-wheeler spotted Salim Khan and stopped close to him. They asked him ‘Lawrence Bishnoi ko bheju kya?’ (Should we send Lawrence Bishnoi to you),” the official said.

After threatening him, the duo fled from the spot.

Salim Khan’s bodyguard, who had observed the two-wheeler’s number, lodged a complaint at the Bandra police station, based on which a case was registered.

Police examined the CCTV footage in the area and tracked down the duo.

The two were booked as per section 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for “committing public nuisance” and some other sections, he said.

In June 2022, when Salim Khan was sitting on a bench at Bandra Bandstand after his morning walk, an unidentified man handed him a letter that mentioned a threat to kill him and his son Salman.