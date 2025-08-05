Billie Lourd joins Luca Guadagnino's 'Artificial'

Los Angeles, Aug 5 (PTI) Hollywood actor Billie Lourd, best known for essaying Lieutenant Connix in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, has become the latest addition to Amazon MGM Studios' AI film "Artificial".

The 33-year-old actor will star alongside the previously announced cast, which includes the names of Andrew Garfield, Yura Borisov, Monica Barbaro, Jason Schwartzman, Cooper Koch, Cooper Hoffman, and Ike Barinholtz, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Described as a "comedic drama set in the world of artificial intelligence", "Artificial" is helmed by the acclaimed filmmaker Luca Guadagnino.

The film will recount the tumultuous period at OpenAI in 2023 that saw CEO Sam Altman fired and rehired in a matter of days.

Altman co-founded OpenAI, but in the fall of 2023, after mounting safety concerns regarding AI, and reports of abusive behaviour, was ousted as the head of the company by his board. Five days later, after a revolt, he was reinstated.

Garfield would play Altman and Barbaro would star as chief technology office Mira Murati. Borisov would take on the role of Ilya Sutskever, a co-founder who led the movement to get rid of Altman.

Heyday Films’ David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford are producing the project, which has a script by Simon Rich. Amazon is planning to start production later this year.

Lourd's latest work is "Mid-Century Modern". The comedy series also featured Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Linda Lavin alongside the actor. PTI ATR ATR ATR