'Billy Joel: And So It Goes' to be opening film at Tribeca Festival 2025

Los Angeles, Apr 7 (PTI) "Billy Joel: And So It Goes", a documentary on American music icon Billy Joel, is set to premiere at the Tribeca Festival 2025.

Described as an "expansive portrait of the life and music of Billy Joel, exploring the love, loss, and personal struggles that fuel his songwriting", the two-part documentary will premiere on June 4 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. It is directed by Jessica Levin and Susan Lacy.

"Billy Joel: And So It Goes" will be an opening film at the film festival, Tribeca Festival CEO and co-founder Jane Rosenthal announced the news at the NAB Show’s Business Show of Entertainment event, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

“For nearly 25 years, the Tribeca Festival has celebrated the artists who give New York its heart and soul. On the opening night of the 2025 Festival, we are thrilled to honor Billy Joel, an artist who has embodied that very spirit. Paying tribute to the legendary performer who captured the essence of a ‘New York State of Mind’ is a perfect way to kick off this year’s celebration of creativity and inspiration," Rosenthal said.

“(Jessica and I) couldn’t be more thrilled about our film 'Billy Joel: And So It Goes' opening the esteemed Tribeca Festival. Our thanks go out to Jane Rosenthal and the festival team and to HBO and the wonderful folks there who have supported us throughout in our efforts to bring an in-depth, honest, and musically expressive portrait of this complex talent," said Lacy.

Tribeca Festival will conclude its run on June 15.