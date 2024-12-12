Birthday greetings pour as Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth turns 74

Chennai: Tamil film superstar and one of the most successful and popular actors of Indian cinema, Rajinikanth, turned 74 on Thursday.

Advertisment

Greetings poured in from several quarters wishing "Thalaivar," as he is fondly addressed by his fans, a wonderful birthday.

"Happy birthday to my wonderful friend, Superstar Mr. @rajinikanth, who has crossed borders and made everyone from six to sixty fans with his acting and style!" Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said.

Advertisment

In a post on the social media platform 'X', the chief minister wished the top actor "To always be peaceful, happy and entertain people with your continuous successes in the film industry. #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth."

Former chief minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami too took to 'X' to convey his heartfelt birthday wishes. He said: "My dear friend #Superstar Mr. @rajinikanth, who has a global fan base due to his unique acting skills and is always a pleasure to be around."

Advertisment

"My dear friend Mr. #Rajinikanth, who is in his golden jubilee year in the film industry, I wish him many more years of perfect health and entertaining the fans. #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth@AIADMKOfficial," Palaniswami said.

Advertisment

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in a post greeted his "dear friend, Padma Vibhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner and a great spiritualist, 'Superstar' Mr. Rajinikanth @rajinikanth."

Advertisment

He wished Rajni "a long life and good health and scale many more heights."

Actor-politicians Kamal Haasan, and Vijay and actor S J Surya, too extended their greetings for success, good health, happiness, a long life, and a great year to Rajini, on their 'X' handles.

Rajini made a mark by donning iconic roles in his films and rendering crisp and impactful dialogues, setting a new trend of his own. Born as Shivaji Rao Gaikwad on December 12, 1950, Rajni’s successful career spans over five decades and he has done films in several Indian languages.

Advertisment

Coinciding with his birthday, his fan Karthik established the Arulmigu Sri Rajini temple at Thirumangalam in Madurai and installed Rajni’s life-sized statue in it on December 11. The statue depicts the actor’s role in the 1989 film 'Mappillai'.