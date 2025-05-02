BJP MLC seeks ban on Ullu app, 'House Arrest' show over obscene content

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP MLC Chitra Wagh on Thursday demanded an immediate ban on actor Ajaz Khan's web show 'House Arrest', alleging its content is obscene and harmful to society, especially to children.

She also urged Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw to take strict action against mobile applications that promote such content.

Speaking out against the show, Wagh stated, "Ajaz Khan, who calls himself an actor, has created a show called 'House Arrest', which is nothing but the epitome of obscenity. Clips from this show, streamed on the Ullu app, are now circulating freely on social media, and they are extremely vulgar."

Highlighting the impact of such shows on younger audiences, she noted, "Such content is now easily accessible on mobile phones of children. These kinds of programmes not only insult our culture, but also degrade the moral health of society. This is a perverse attack on the minds of the next generation."

Wagh expressed concern over the growing availability of such material under the guise of creative freedom.

"In the name of freedom of expression, we must stop giving a free hand to obscenity. 'House Arrest' is not merely content it is an assault on the values of society," the legislator opined.

Calling for regulatory action, Wagh said, "I appeal to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to immediately ban all apps that create and distribute such content. This show must be taken down without delay."

The MLC opined urgent steps are needed to protect cultural and psychological well-being of society. "This is not entertainment; it is a threat to our future," she asserted.