'Black Warrant', 'Maamla Legal Hai' and two more shows renewed by Netflix

New Delhi: Vikramaditya Motawane's critically-acclaimed Tihar jail drama "Black Warrant" is returning for a second season, streaming service Netflix announced on Wednesday.

The streamer also renewed its much popular legal drama "Maamla Legal Hai" for a new season.

"Mismatched", another romantic drama, has been renewed for a fourth season. "The Royals", the Bhumi Pednekar-Ishaan Khatter-starrer romantic comedy that received poor reviews, is also returning.

Starring Zahan Kapoor in the lead, "Black Warrant" released in January. The show was a dramatized adaptation of the book “Black Warrant: Confessions Of A Tihar Jailer” by Sunil Gupta, a former superintendent of Tihar, and journalist Sunetra Choudhury.

Showrunner Motwane said the appreciation that the series received has been "overwhelming and deeply encouraging".

"Collaborating with Netflix, Applause Entertainment, and Confluence Media to bring Sunil Gupta’s unique perspective and powerful story to life has been an incredibly fulfilling journey. We’re grateful to Sunil for trusting us with his story, and to our stellar cast and crew for bringing such heart and conviction to this world. We can’t wait for audiences to see what’s in store for Season 2, as we dive deeper into the human stories, moral complexities, and raw realities of life inside Tihar,” he added.

"The Royals" featured Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter in the lead. Billed as a modern-day rom-com, it revolved around Sophia Shekhar (Pednekar), a self-made CEO of a start-up, who teams up to transform the former’s haveli into a luxury B&B experience. Khatter essayed a reluctant new-age prince, Aviraaj Singh. The show released in May.

"We are thrilled to team up with Netflix for a second season that’s going to be bigger, bolder, and even more fabulous. Expect more fire, more feisty banter, and yes, a whole lot of drama," show creators Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy said.

The courtroom comedy "Maamla Legal Hai" starred Naila Grrewal, Nidhi Bisht and Ravi Kishan. It released in 2024.

"Maamla Legal Hai" featured Kishan as VD Tyagi, the charismatic president of the Patparganj Bar Association, who dreams of becoming the Attorney General of India one day. Bisht and Grewal played lawyers working under Tyagi.

Netflix has also renewed "Mismatched" for its fourth season. The series stars Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli and had its first season released in 2020. Followed by two more seasons in 2022 and 2024.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala at RSVP Movies said "Mismatched" is returning for one last season.

"Our collaboration with Netflix has helped shape a series that feels both personal and universal, and we’re excited to return with more of the emotion, chaos, and charm that audiences have come to love,” he said.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, “ There’s a special kind of joy, nervousness, and excitement in bringing back shows that have truly found a home in people’s hearts. Each of the shows we are announcing today have carved its own space in pop culture, and for good reason. What’s exciting and special is how diverse these stories are - from young love to prison drama to a royal rom-com and a sitcom. We hope to make every return feel like a homecoming for the fans."