Blackpink fame Lisa to make acting debut with 'The White Lotus' season 3

Los Angeles, Feb 13 (PTI) Lisa, member of the K-pop group Blackpink, is set to make her acting debut with the third season of "The White Lotus".

The rapper would be credited on HBO's dark comedy series under her real name Lalisa Manobal, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

Details of her role are being kept under wraps.

Lisa, a Thai native, is a perfect fit in the upcoming season which will be shot this month in Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok in Thailand.

Directed by Mike White, "The White Lotus" also stars Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Morgana O'Reilly, and Lek Patravadi.

Each season of the show revolves around the dynamics between the guests and employees of a fictional resort chain, called White Lotus. The first season of the show, which aired on HBO in 2021, was set in Hawaii, while the second season was shot in Sicily and premiered in 2022.

Lisa's fellow Blackpink members Jisoo and Jennie have already made their acting debuts in series such as "Snowdrop" and "The Idol", respectively. PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS