Blake Lively to headline action romantic comedy 'The Survival List'

Los Angeles, Aug 24 (PTI) Hollywood star Blake Lively is set to star in an upcoming action romantic comedy film from Lionsgate, titled "The Survival List".

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the film revolves around a highbrow reality TV producer named Annie, who is assigned against her wishes to a new show hosted by famous survival expert Chopper Lane.

When a shipwreck leaves them on a deserted island, Annie realises Chopper is a fraud and knows nothing about survival, leaving her in charge of figuring out how to keep them alive.

The casting for the role of Chopper is underway.

Blake has previously collaborated with the studio for "A Simple Favor", which was released in 2018, and its sequel "Another Simple Favor". The film was released earlier this year.

"The Survival List" will also mark the first theatrical release for the actor after her 2024 film "It Ends with Us". Directed by Justin Baldoni, who also starred in the film, it was an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling romantic novel "It Ends with Us".

The film became an instant hit at the box office but received mixed reviews from the audience, who found the screen version different from that of the book.

It also featured Brandon Sklenar, Isabela Ferrer, and Jenny Slate in pivotal roles.