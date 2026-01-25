Blessings of my parents and gurus: Violinist N Rajam on Padma Vibhushan honour

Thane, Jan 25 (PTI) N. Rajam, a legendary violinist who has been named as a Padma Vibhushan recipient, has dedicated the second-highest civilian award to her parents and gurus.

Dr Rajam is widely credited with successfully adapting the violin to "gayaki ang" of Hindustani classical music, a tradition historically dominated by vocal performance.

Born on April 8, 1938, in Chennai, Dr Rajam has been residing in Thane for more than 50 years, where she has remained closely associated with the city's cultural life while pursuing an illustrious career as a performer and teacher.

"I am happy to receive this award. This happened because of the blessings of my parents and gurus," she told PTI.

A distinguished academician, she served at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) for several decades, rising from professor to become the Head of the Department and later the Dean of the faculty of performing arts.

She had been honoured with the Padma Shri (1984) and the Padma Bhushan (2004), besides the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (1990). In 2012, she was conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship, the highest honour bestowed by India's national academy for music, dance and drama.

Former Kerala chief minister and Communist leader V S Achuthanandan and actor Dharmendra are among the five personalities honoured with Padma Vibhushan, according to a Central government statement.